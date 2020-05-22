PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A car crash in Phoenix sent one man to the hospital in critical condition. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near I-10 and Buckeye Road, close to the I-17 split. One person was ejected from the two-vehicle crash, and two people were trapped inside their car.
Police say man was transported to Banner University in critical condition. A woman and a child were also evaluated and treated at the scene, but they refused transport to the hospital. There's no word on the cause of the crash.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed at the Interstate 17 Split interchange, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. All traffic was being diverted onto northbound I-17.
UPDATE: I-10 WB is now CLOSED at the I-17 Split due to a crash. All traffic is being diverted onto I-17 NB at the Split. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/GLA3tNrm2u— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 22, 2020