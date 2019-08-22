PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
The two-vehicle crash happened north of the 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Road intersection around 4:30 a.m.
Police say a Mazda Miata failed to yield for a black SUV, causing the deadly collision.
Fire personnel said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons.
Police have 43rd Avenue closed between Van Buren and Fillmore streets while they investigate.
It is expected to be closed into the morning commute.
Parents taking kids to school at Southwest Leadership Academy are asked to drop them off at the north side parking lot.
No other details have been released.