PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead and another was sent to the hospital after a crash in Phoenix early Thursday morning.
The two-vehicle crash happened north of the 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Road intersection around 4:30 a.m.
[WATCH: Deadly crash closes Phoenix road]
Police say a Mazda Miata failed to yield for a black SUV, causing the deadly collision.
Det. Luis Samudio with Phoenix police said 18-year-old Austin Shute, who was a passenger in the Mazda Miata was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Miata, A 27-year-old man, was injured.
The 45-year-old woman who was driving the SUV was not injured.
Police closed 43rd Avenue closed between Van Buren and Fillmore streets while they investigated but the road has since been reopened.