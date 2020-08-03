TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash involving a tanker truck carrying milk closed southbound SR 143 at I-10 in Tempe early Monday morning.
According to Tempe police, the crash just before 3 a.m. when an SUV collided with a tanker truck. Police say the SUV may have ran a red light, causing it to crash into the tanker truck. The tanker then rolled onto its side.
Three people in the SUV were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries. Police say the driver of the tanker truck was not taken to the hospital.
Police say the intersection will be closed for a good part of the morning.
