PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck crash is blocking lanes on eastbound I-10 near the 16th Street exit in Phoenix.
Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene where a semi and a few other vehicles are seriously damaged.
A spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said several people involved in the crash have non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
