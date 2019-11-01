A serious crash is blocking lanes on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 at 16th Street in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A semi-truck crash is blocking lanes on eastbound I-10 near the 16th Street exit in Phoenix.

[PHOTOS: Serious crash involving semi-truck near downtown Phoenix]

Arizona's Family news chopper was over the scene where a semi and a few other vehicles are seriously damaged.

A spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said several people involved in the crash have non-life threatening injuries. 

[VIDEO: Serious crash blocks lanes on I-10 in Phoenix]

[CHECK LATEST TRAFFIC CONDITIONS HERE]

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you