PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators had to temporarily shut down part of the Interstate 10 freeway in the West Valley on Thursday night after a crash involving a Goodyear Police officer.
The collision happened right before 9 p.m. on the westbound side near 43rd Avenue. The Department of Public Safety said there was at least two people hurt but didn't say how bad the injuries were. No word on how many drivers were involved, besides the officer.
The westbound lanes were closed for about 30 minutes while troopers photographed the scene and then the cars were moved off to the right.
An investigation is underway.