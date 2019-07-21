Kelli Higgins and Jared Hernandez are still stunned by the horrific scene they witnessed early Sunday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Glendale fire departments responded to a deadly crash near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road early Sunday morning.

According to firefighter Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department, a dump truck crashed into another car at about 5 a.m.

[WATCH: Witness account of dump truck crash that kills teen in Glendale]

The dump truck landed on its side on top of the other car that happened to be a Hyundai.

A 14-year-old girl that was a passenger in the Hyundai died at the scene of the accident, the police reported. The teenage Hyundai driver and his other three teen passengers face serious to life-threatening injuries. 

The 50-year-old man who drove the garbage truck has non-life-threatening injuries. 

Tuishimi

How do you just "crash into another car"? Was a light/stop sign involved? An intersection? Did someone just lose control? Was someone simply not paying attention to the road? WHAT?

Report Add Reply
Frank the tank

Bewill

The facts are this. These commercial vehicles for the past 10 years have been driven by un trained people. The CDL schools give you a license to drive vehicles in less than 3 weeks hauling up to 80k lbs. Really Commercial vehicles need more laws and restraint. I myself have seen commercial vehicles with ropes holding fenders on, screwdrivers wedged into bumpers to keep them from falling off, rigged repairs on lights and brakes etc.. Get them off the road

Report Add Reply
Dean

JF Conlon

The drivers who 'graduate' from these schools don't know how to drive. Employers (the legitimate ones) can't find experienced, qualified drivers. The pay is good, there are jobs available. What's the problem? It's not fun enough? The job title doesn't fit in with peoples' life styles? Too much effort to learn how to do it right?

Report Add Reply
Phillup Witgas

Once again a crappy written article and 6 hours later not a clue as to what happened. Why even post an article like this. Happened right down the street from me. What a cruddy article.

Report Add Reply
ThinkingDude

A word to the wise: If you are driving a smaller vehicle, never play chicken with a dump truck (or a train for that matter) you'll lose every time.

Report Add Reply
Djamz

WarVet

YoungPutaso

robertscomputer

