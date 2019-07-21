PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix and Glendale fire departments responded to a deadly crash near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road early Sunday morning.
According to firefighter Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Department, a dump truck crashed into another car at about 5 a.m.
The dump truck landed on its side on top of the other car.
One person is dead and five are critically injured.
