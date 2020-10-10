Crash on I-17 at Pinnacle Peak Road in Phoenix
Photo: ADOT

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A serious crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-17 at Pinnacle Peak late Saturday night. All lanes have since reopened.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. An ADOT camera showed that multiple police units were on the scene. At least one motorcycle appeared to be involved, but that has not been confirmed.

ADOT says the crash forced the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Pinnacle Peak Road in Phoenix. Motorists were using the off- and on-ramps at Pinnacle Peak to continue on the highway. The northbound lanes were unaffected. 

All lanes reopened shortly before midnight.

There's no word on the number of people involved or the extent of any injuries.

