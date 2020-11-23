CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash on the Loop 202 at the Price Road exit in Chandler has caused the two right lanes to close Monday morning.
The crash happened around 4:40 a.m.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says that there two cars were involved in the crash and the crash resulted in injuries. It's not clear how many people were injured or how serious the injuries are.
The cause of the accident is unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
