ADOT photo shows scene on SR 51 NB near Bethany Home Road
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A crash shut down the northbound lanes of State Route 51 at Bethany Home Road.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said all traffic was being forced to exit at Bethany Home Road. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route like I-17. 

There was no estimate given to reopen the freeway.

The southbound lanes were not affected.

 

