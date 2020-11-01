PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A crash shut down the northbound lanes of State Route 51 at Bethany Home Road.
It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) said all traffic was being forced to exit at Bethany Home Road. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek an alternate route like I-17.
There was no estimate given to reopen the freeway.
The southbound lanes were not affected.
*UPDATE* *CLOSURE* *PLEASE SHARE*State Route 51 northbound is now CLOSED at Bethany Home Road due to this crash. All traffic is exiting at Bethany Home.Expect delays and seek an alternate route.There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.#phxtraffic #SR51 pic.twitter.com/ZgF5GwSlri— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 2, 2020