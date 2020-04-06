GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A car crash in Glendale caused a traffic light pole to fall and crush a vehicle late Sunday night.
The crash happened at around 11 p.m. at 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The Arizona's Family News Chopper was over the scene where the traffic pole smashed a red car. A minivan with damage was also seen nearby.
It's not clear exactly how the crash happened or the extent of injuries to the people involved. The area is closed while police investigate the crash.
