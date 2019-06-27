PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona man is dead following an off-road UTV crash Wednesday night at a Utah state park.
Utah Department of Natural Resources spokesman Eugene Swalberg said that 46-year-old Mark Lynn Allred, of Cottonwood, was riding a UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when the accident happened.
Swalberg said the crash happened around 9:25 p.m., when Allred was riding a UTV at the northern end of the sand dunes.
At this time, the UTV that Mr. Allred was operating is believed to have been the only vehicle involved in the crash, said Swalberg.
Allred died at the scene.
Swalberg said there was one passenger also riding in the UTV at the time of the accident. That person was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation.
Although the investigation is still underway, investigators do not believe alcohol was involved.
Allred was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Swalberg said.
(1) comment
AZFamily reporters truly love drama do they?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.