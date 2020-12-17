NEAR MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gila River police are searching for the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash from late Wednesday night.

According to Cmdr. Tamatha Villar, the crash happened jut before 9:30 p.m. on SR 347 near Casa Blanca Road just north of Maricopa. Villar said a road crew was working on construction in the area when one of the crew members was hit and killed by a car.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said in a press release that crews have been sealing pavement cracks in during overnight hours in areas between Interstate 10 and Hathaway Avenue.

"Highway construction and maintenance jobs are among the most dangerous in the nation," said ADOT Director John Halikowski. "While this tragic event remains under investigation, it is again a reminder that drivers need to stay alert when approaching and traveling through work zones. Sadly, a family has lost a loved one. We hope all drivers will take that to heart."

According to ADOT, this is the second highway worker to be killed this year in an Arizona highway work zone. In March, ADOT Incident Response Unit member Frank Dorizio was hit and killed by a car while helping to set up a sign alerting drivers to pavement repairs along I-10 southeast of the Phoenix area.

ADOT employee killed on the job in work zone along I-10 south of Phoenix Frank Dorizio, 55, was killed while setting up a sign alerting drivers to pavement repairs along Interstate 10 south of the Phoenix area.

Witnesses said the car involved in Wednesday's crash was a small passenger car, but no other description was given. Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen something to contact the Gila River Police Department at 520-562-4511.

The victim's name has not been released.