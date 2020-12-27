PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a wrong-way driver Sunday morning thanks to the Arizona Department of Transportation technology and an assist from a civilian who was in the right place at the right time.
DPS says the ADOT Traffic Operations Center put out an alert about the wrong-way driver on Interstate 10 at about 3 a.m. That driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes of the 27th Avenue off-ramp and then merged onto the freeway and moved into the HOV lane.
The driver stopped near 31st Avenue. DPS says a civilian who was driving in the area reportedly blocked the wrong-way vehicle and stayed on the scene until troopers got there and took the wrong-way driver into custody. According to DPS, troopers suspect the man, whose name has not been released, might have been impaired. He is facing a charge of aggravated DUI. DPS says there was a woman in the car with him.
No injuries were reported.
ADOT said the initial alert about the wrong-way come from its thermal cameras on the off-ramp. Those cameras are part of a system designed specifically to let authorities know about wrong-way drivers and reduce the risk of crashes. The cameras can put out an immediate warning when they detect a wrong-way vehicle, often well before other drivers call 911. The early warning means law enforcement can act sooner.
ADOT's first-of-its-kind thermal camera network went online in 2018.