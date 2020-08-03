PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a City of Phoenix vehicle was involved in a serious crash Monday morning.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, the crash happened near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road at about 9 a.m.
Fortune said the crash resulted in serious injuries, though it is not clear how the crash happened or exactly how many people are injured.
Buckeye Road is closed eastbound and westbound between 19th and 20th avenues while police investigate.
