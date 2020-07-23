PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Avoiding backups and traffic due to road work in Phoenix has just gotten easier thanks to a newly launched interactive dashboard.
The City of Phoenix Street Transportation Department created the interactive map, which will be available through 2023. It allows you to see which streets will be fixed and when -- in real time. These projects includ filling potholes, repaving areas, crack sealing, and FAST treatment.
This comes from the Transportation 2050 plan that is led by a citizen-led committee comprised of transportation experts.
🚧 In #PHX, we're paving more than ever before! 🚧 Check out the interactive pavement maintenance dashboard to see which streets will be treated through 2023.🖱️: https://t.co/0xj8dpz3HK pic.twitter.com/nNYLGEjFvY— Phoenix Street Transportation (@StreetsPHX) July 23, 2020
"This new Street Maintenance Performance Dashboard is updated in near real time to allow residents to track and measure our progress," explained the City's pavement maintenance website. "The data sets featured in the Street Maintenance Performance Dashboard range from planned to completed maintenance and repair projects."
The map is broken up by the eight districts of Phoenix, which you can see all at once or one at a time. You also can filter what you see by the type of project or the project status.
Council Districts: Zooms the map to a District and reduces the reported records to only those within the selected District.
Status Type: Will independently, or further, reduce the records shown, based on Planned or Completed status.
Project Type: Will also independently, or further, reduce the records shown, based on Mill & Overlay or Resurfacing type.
List of Projects: Sorts records by date and shows location, from/to, and mileage.
Miles: Shows a comparison between, and details about, Planned and Completed projects.
Percent Complete: Shows the percentage of Completed miles for the District and Project Types selected.
You can get more information and view the interactive map here.