NEAR FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff flooded Monday – with chocolate!

The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted shortly after 11:30 a.m. about “a river of chocolate blocking/flowing” after a tanker carrying 40,000 pounds of liquid chocolate rolled over.

A tanker carrying 40,000 gallons of liquid chocolate rolled over on I-40 outside of Flagstaff Monday.
The spill happened in the westbound lanes of I-40 near milepost 211, which is east of Flagstaff.

It happened at about 9 a.m. at milepost 211, which is east of where Interstate 17 meets I-40.

"Our troopers tell me a latch that connects the trailer to the main truck separated at the fifth wheel causing the tanker to roll," DPS spokesman Bart Graves told Arizona's Family.

While DPS tweeted that 40,000 gallons of chocolate was being transported, Grave said it was actually 40,000 pounds. (Either way, that is a lot of chocolate! Some math: There are about 90-100 Hershey's Kisses in a 1-pound bag. So, the chocolate in the rolled tanker would make roughly 3.6-4 million Kisses, which is a fraction of what Hershey produces every day.)

“This will be a sweet cleanup!” DPS tweeted.

That "sweet cleanup" operation took about four hours. Graves said the roadway reopened at about 1 p.m.

While the loss of so much chocolate might be considered heart-breaking, the good news is that nobody was injured in the wreck.

