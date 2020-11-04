CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Chandler police have arrested the driver from a crash that left a motorcyclist dead early Wednesday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Queen Creek and Price roads.
Sgt. Jason McClimans said when officers arrived, they learned that a car, driven by 38-year-old Christi Enos, had turned left from northbound Price Road onto westbound Queen Creek Road when it collided with a motorcycle that was going south on Price.
The motorcyclist, only identified as 50-year-old man, was taken to a hospital where later died.
McClimans said Enos was given a sobriety test and officers found her to be impaired. Enos was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one charge of manslaughter. The investigation is ongoing.