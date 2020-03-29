CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people, including two kids, were seriously hurt in a rollover crash in Chandler early Sunday morning.
Police say the vehicle had two adults and five juveniles inside. According to Sgt. Mcclimans with Chandler police, the vehicle left the road and went on to the dirt shoulder. That's when the driver over-corrected to get back onto the road and the car rolled over near Val Vista Drive and Hunt Highway at about 3 a.m.
Two of the juveniles were ejected from the vehicle. Three people from the crash were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, said Mcclimans.
Mcclimans said the driver, 21-year-old Michelle Andrade, was impaired and arrested for numerous DUI related aggravated assault and endangerment counts.