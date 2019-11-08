A Chandler Police officer had minor injuries after hitting a light pole to avoid another driver.

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5)-- A crash involving a Chandler police patrol car left an officer with minor injuries Friday night.

Chandler police Sgt. Jason McClimans said the two-car collision happened at Warner Road and Hartford Street, which is just east of Alma School Road, around 7 p.m.

McClimans says the patrol vehicle tried to avoid a car that turned left in front of them. The patrol car crashed into a light pole and caught fire.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. The other driver was not injured.

The investigation will have the roads closed until at least 10 p.m., police said.

 

