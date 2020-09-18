CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A deadly crash in Chandler is under investigation this afternoon.
Chandler police says their officers are investigating an accident near the intersection of Price and Queen Creek roadsd.
According to police, one person involved was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital. Their identity has not been released.
Investigators are in the early stages of the investigation.
Northbound Price Road is closed at Queen Creek Road. Traffic restrictions are in place in all directions for an extended amount of time. Use Dobson Road as an alternate route. Check traffic map here.