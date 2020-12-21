CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The intersection at Val Vista and Riggs in Chandler is closed Monday morning due to two-vehicle crash.
Gilbert fire tweeted that the accident involved a total of four people - two of them were ejected from the car. One of them was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
The intersection according to Chandler police has since reopened.
#trafficupdate The intersection is now open. https://t.co/upnN0zoncw— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) December 21, 2020
Cause of the crash is still under investigation.