CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The intersection at Val Vista and Riggs in Chandler is closed Monday morning due to two-vehicle crash.

Gilbert fire tweeted that the accident involved a total of four people - two of them were ejected from the car. One of them was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

The intersection according to Chandler police has since reopened. 

Cause of the crash is still under investigation.  

 

