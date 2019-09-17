CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 15-year-old Chandler High School student was taken to the hospital after she was hit while walking in the crosswalk near the school Tuesday afternoon.
Just after 3:30 p.m., the girl was crossing Arizona Avenue when a 16-year-old driver, who was turning right from Erie Street onto Arizona Avenue, hit her, police said.
The girl suffered serious head injuries.
The driver, who is also a Chandler High School Student, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.
As of 4:40 p.m., southbound Arizona Avenue is closed at Erie Street.