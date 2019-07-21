CHANDLER, AZ, (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Chandler say a three car wreck left one person dead and two others injured Saturday afternoon.
Chandler Police Department spokesman, Officer Kevin Quinn, said it happened at Rural and Ray roads at about 1:30 p.m.
Officers on scene said three cars were involved.
There were three people injured, one of them didn't need to go the hospital, but two of the injured people were taken to the hospital, said Quinn. One of them later died. The second person had only minor injuries.
The investigation of the cause of the collision is underway and specific details are not known yet, said Quinn.
