PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation says Central Avenue will be closed nightly at I-17 south of downtown Phoenix for construction.
ADOT will be working on the south half of the I-17 bridge to make room for the extension of the light rail in the area.
The closure will begin on Monday, Dec. 28 and will continue nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. until the morning of Thursday, Dec. 31. Traffic on Central Avenue will be detoured at Buckeye and Broadway Roads to 7th Avenue and 7th Street. Traffic on I-17 will not be affected.
ADOT asks drivers to slow down and use caution around construction workers. For more information, go to az511.gov.