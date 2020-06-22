PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an SUV closed eastbound Interstate 10 near Riggs Road Monday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver of the cement truck is in serious condition, and the driver of the SUV is being investigated for DUI.
🚨Traffic 🚨 EB I-10 is closed at milepost 173 (near Riggs Rd). A 2-vehicle crash involving an SUV and cement truck will keep it closed for an extended period of time. Driver of truck serious injuries, driver of SUV being investigated for DUI. pic.twitter.com/YoZtyF1PdK— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) June 22, 2020
The area will be closed for an extended period of time to clean up the cement, according to DPS. Use other routes if traveling to the area.
Traffic Alert: I-10 EB CLOSED @ Riggs Rd b/c of a rolled cement mixer. Here's a view fr @chopperguyhd. @Arizona_DPS & @ArizonaDOT on scene. Expect closure to be in place some time--this clean-up wont be quick. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/ICu8Ygy4ri— Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) June 22, 2020
