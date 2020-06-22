PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A two-vehicle crash involving a cement truck and an SUV closed eastbound Interstate 10 near Riggs Road Monday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver of the cement truck is in serious condition, and the driver of the SUV is being investigated for DUI. 

The area will be closed for an extended period of time to clean up the cement, according to DPS. Use other routes if traveling to the area. 

