GRAY MOUNTAIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man armed with a knife attacked a couple who stopped to help him on the highway near Gray Mountain.
On Monday afternoon, a deputy responded to an area along Highway 89N near Gray Mountain, which is about 45 minutes north of Flagstaff, following reports of a wreck, a stabbing, and a death.
The deputy found the suspect dead in the middle of the southbound highway lane. He had suffered several injuries.
According to CCSO, a witness said a person who had been stabbed was at a vehicle south of the area.
Investigators eventually discovered that an Arkansas couple heading south on Highway 89N had stopped to help a man who might have been involved in an accident. When the couple approached the vehicle, the suspect got out and charged toward them, one hand behind his back.
Officials say the suspect was armed with a knife and got on top of the couple's vehicle and started breaking the sunroof. A scuffle between the victim and the suspect then broke out while the suspect was on top of the vehicle.
As the woman behind the wheel drove away, her partner tried to push the suspect away from the vehicle. The vehicle swerved and the suspect fell off, landing where the deputy found him.
Witnesses told investigators that the vehicle went as far as half a mile before the suspect fell off. They estimated the car's speed at 60-70 mph
The couple suffered minor injuries. The man was treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds to his hands.
The suspect's wife was taken to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office for questioning.
The CCSO and Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are still investigating this situation.
(4) comments
Scgfruh, The right one is dead Fred.[ban]
Don’t bring a knife to a gunfight.
Ban all knifes now!
North Valley savage
