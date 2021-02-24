PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are working to clean up a multiple-vehicle accident that caused one car to crash into a wall at a west Phoenix intersection Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at 87th Avenue and Indian School Road just before 8 a.m. Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said a driver that was going southbound ran a red light and collided with another vehicle that was going westbound.
The man that was going south was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Williams said. The people in the westbound car, a woman and a child, were also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.