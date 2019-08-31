GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities in Glendale say no one was hurt after a car landed in a canal after a wreck Saturday evening.
Glendale Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Roth, said their officers were called to a canal in the area of 99th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 7 p.m. for a reported car into the canal.
Roth says it appears that the car ended up in the canal as a result of an accident with another vehicle.
Everyone was able to get out of the car that went into the canal. Roth said nobody from that car is reported to be injured.
The people in the second car were checked for injuries that came as a result of airbag deployment
Roth said investigators are looking into alcohol as a possible factor in the wreck.