TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a crash involving a car and a light rail train in Tempe Thursday morning.
According to Detective Greg Bacon, the crash happened at about 7 a.m. near McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard. Bacon said the car was turning when it was hit by the light rail, which had the right of way.
There were no reports of injuries from the crash.
McClintock Drive is closed in both directions. Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Apache Boulevard and northbound traffic is being diverted eastbound while police work on removing the car from the light rail track. Valley Metro said the light rail will be delayed because of the crash.
Bacon said driver impairment is being investigated as a potential factor in the crash.
Service Alert: Due to a collision involving a light rail train, westbound trains are arriving on the eastbound platforms at McClintock Dr/Apache Blvd, Dorsey/Apache, University/Rural, and Veterans Way/College. Delays are 14 minutes westbound. Watch for updates. #vmservice— Valley Metro (@valleymetro) September 3, 2020