SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A car careened into a computer shop that's part of a strip mall in Sun City Wednesday evening.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. in the area of 107th and Grand avenues, just north of the Sun City North Golf Course.
[PHOTOS: Car slams into Sun City strip mall]
Our chopper was overhead as a tow truck operator pulled the car out of the building and hoisted it onto his flatbed.
A small crowd gathered to watch the operation.
When the chopper arrived on the scene, the car looked like it was about a quarter of the way inside the store.
[WATCH: Car plows through window of Sun City computer shop]
It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the car and plow into the building.
Aerial video showed the car's right front tire on the ground. It's not clear if that was the cause of the crash or if it happened on impact.
There's no word on any injuries.
(2) comments
CTRL+ALT+DEL
He just wanted to check his email....
