ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire has caused the partial closure of Interstate 17 in both directions in the Anthem area.
RELATED: Watch live video of the fire on Interstate 17 here
The fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday on I-17 near New River Road.
Video from Arizona's Family news chopper showed the brush fire getting close to a home on Interstate 17 near New River Road.
As of 2:45 p.m., the southbound lanes of I-17 were closed; one lane on the northbound side was open.
To avoid the area, the best alternative route would be State Route 89 to Prescott, Sedona area.
Check latest traffic conditions here.
