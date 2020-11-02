Brush fire north of Phoenix
(Source: Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical)

BUMBLE BEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A brush fire closed I-17 in both directions north of Phoenix Monday afternoon. 

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the brush fire sparked around 3 p.m., causing the northbound lanes of I-17 to close near Sunset Point. Shortly after, at about 3:20 p.m. ADOT closed the southbound lanes. 

Crews with the Daisy Mountain Fire Department are battling the flames and say this is a first alarm brush fire. 

It is not clear what started the fire, or how long the freeway will be closed. ADOT tweeted alternate routes for those attempting to travel in the area.

 

