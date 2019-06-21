BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix area drivers heading north on Friday are having to deal with more traffic than usual because of a brush fire.
The Badger Springs Fire has closed both directions of Interstate 17 near Sunset Point, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
It's estimated to have burned more than 100 acres already.
The fire started about 2 miles east of Bumble Bee and is called the Badger Springs Fire because it started close to the Badger Springs Trailhead.
Crews are attacking the fire by air and by ground.
The freeway closure happened around 6 p.m. on Friday.
Southbound is closed at Bloody Basin Road and northbound is closed at Sunset Point, ADOT said.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes, such as State Route 260/State Route 87, or state routes 69/169/89 and U.S. 60.
The Arizona Department of Transportation said there is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.
UPDATE: I-17 is still CLOSED in both directions. SB is now closed at milepost 259, Bloody Basin Road, and NB is closed at milepost 252, Sunset Point. Law enforcement on scene will direct traffic. If you need to travel, use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/qwGhrDBefD— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
UPDATE: I-17 is CLOSED in both directions at milepost 256, near Sunset Point, due to a brush fire. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/XdtMVuAoTi— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 22, 2019
Another human-caused fire and a major traffic artery closed because of it. Welcome to summer in Arizona.
