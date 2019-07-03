ANTHEM, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A brush fire is threatening several structures in the New River area and has caused the evacuation of homes in the area.
The Wander Fire broke out just before 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday on I-17 near New River Road.
[WATCH: Plane executes low retardant drop]
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said a reverse 911 call was made to 12 homes impacted by the fire.
MCSO safely evacuated two people from their home.
[RAW VIDEO: Brush fire close to homes in New River area]
The current evacuations are east of Interstate 17, west of 47th Avenue, south of W F Bound Road and north is 41st Avenue. The evacuations will be in place until approximately 5:30 p.m.
Video from Arizona's Family news chopper showed the brush fire getting close to several structures on Interstate 17 near New River Road around 3:00 p.m.
[PHOTOS: Brush fire closes I-17 near Anthem]
Arizona State Forestry said the fire started half a mile south of New River, two miles north of the Anthem Outlets on private land. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
As of 3:25 p.m., the southbound lanes of I-17 were closed at Table Mesa Road; the northbound lanes have reopened.
To avoid the area, the best alternative route would be State Route 89 to Prescott, Sedona area.
(1) comment
well is seems the high IQ people just don't get it ...!!!!! le't me try again.....!!!!! the forest management department suppose to GO CLEAN THOSE AREA WHERE THERE IS AN HIGH PROBABILITIES OF BRUSH FIRE DURING THE WINTER SO YOU DON'T HAVE TO DEAL WITH IT DURING THE SUMMER ............!! Get it ? no eh? oh well I try!!!!!!!!!
