TEMPE (3TV/CBS5) -- Traffic on westbound I-10 came to a grinding halt Monday afternoon after a box truck overturned on top of a car.
[PHOTOS: Box truck rolls on westbound I-10 near Ray Road exit]
The accident happened around 3 p.m. near the Ray Road exit in Chandler.
[WATCH: Live aerials of the scene]
The Department of Public Safety says a tractor trailer somehow rolled over and wound up resting on top of a passenger car.
DPS said one person was reportedly trapped but didn't say what the injuries were.
Officials shut down the westbound side of the freeway and advised all traffic to exit at Ray. A big traffic backup could also be seen in the eastbound lanes.
But the freeway partially reopened about an hour later.
The incident led to a huge backup all the way to the Loop 202 (Santan) Freeway. Drivers have been advised to use an alternate route or avoid the area.
Multiple emergency units responded to the scene.
Update: I-10 is closed near this crash. All traffic MUST exit at Ray Road. https://t.co/v6v8jY7Oo8— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 11, 2019