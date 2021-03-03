ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Powerful winds and dusty conditions may have led to a serious crash near Eloy, Arizona, which is about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix.

The multi-vehicle crash happened late Wednesday afternoon on eastbound I-10 near the intersection of State Route 87.

The dust made things tough for crews from the Eloy Fire District, who were trying to help multiple people. As the firefighters and paramedics worked, they had to deal with zero-visibility dust storm conditions. Photos provided by the department showed thick dust blowing in the area, and crew members trying to shield their faces.

All injuries from the crash are believed to be minor.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were shut down at milepost 211 but have since been reopened. ADOT is warning drivers that they should continue to expect heavy delays in the area, as well as high winds and blowing dust.

The National Weather Service issued a dust advisory in the Maricopa and Pinal counties until 6:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix Has Issued A Dust Advisory until 6:30 PM MST. https://t.co/2oQROdkxSX #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/h2DBzfEvEj — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) March 3, 2021

UPDATE: All lanes now open on I-10 EB at SR 87. Drivers should continue to expect heavy delays in the area, as well as high winds and blowing dust. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/e76dQNpFGq — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 3, 2021