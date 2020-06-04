MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A bicyclist was transported to the hospital with critical injuries Thursday after an accident with a semi truck in Mesa.
The accident occurred around 1 p.m. near 83rd Place and Apache Trail,according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
There are no further details about the cause of the accident including if impairment was involved or the name of the victim.
The scene remains active as Vehicle Crimes Detectives continue the investigation.
Apache Trail in the westbound direction remains closed at 83rd Place. Sheriff's officials suggest finding an alternate route. No details on when the area will reopen.