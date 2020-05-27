PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed while crossing a Phoenix street early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 4 a.m. at 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police said the bicyclist was crossing mid-block on Bethany Home Road when a car heading westbound collided with him.
Fortune said the driver of the car stayed at the crash. Crews from the Phoenix Fire Department responded and pronounced the bicyclist dead on scene.
Fortune said impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Bethany Home Road will be closed between 19th and 21st avenues for the next few hours.
The victim's name has not been released.
Bethany Home Rd. between 19th & 21st Avenues restricted to fatal traffic collision. Please seek alternate routes of travel. #phoenixtraffic pic.twitter.com/PMV4ocFZpr— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 27, 2020