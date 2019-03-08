PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A bicyclist is in the hospital after being hit by a car Friday evening.
It happened on 20th Street between Campbell and Highland avenues.
[MAP: 20th Street and Campbell Avenue]
Aerial video showed a bicycle under the front tire of the car.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the victim was in extremely critical condition when he or she was taken to the hospital.
Details were not immediately available, but police tweeted that the street would be closed while detectives conducted the on-scene portion of their investigation.
North 20th Street is closed in both directions from E. Campbell Ave to E. Highland Ave while @phoenixpolice investigate a serious injury traffic collision. Pls seek alt travel routes. #PhxTraffic @StreetsPHX @valleymetro pic.twitter.com/tQl7Yizrf9— Sgt Armando Carbajal (@SgtACarbajal) March 9, 2019
