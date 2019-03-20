PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– Authorities have made an arrest in one of three separate wrong-way incidents that occurred on Valley freeways on Wednesday.
Justin Lee Lopez, 25, has been arrested in a crash that happened just after midnight on the S.R. 51 near Thomas Road.
Police say Lopez entered the freeway going south in the northbound lanes before crashing into a wall.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said that Lopez was first spotted on the I-17 driving more than 100 miles an hour. Phoenix police used their helicopter to track the car, as they saw him get off the I-17 at Camelback Road and speed through neighborhoods.
The air unit then saw Lopez enter S.R. 51 going the wrong way.
Lopez has been charged with aggravated DUI, felony flight, failure to obey law enforcement and criminal speed.
His two passengers were released.
SR 51 NB near McDowell: HOV and right lanes crashed by crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/b1T2W0wMCp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 20, 2019
The second incident occurred on westbound I-10 at 99th Avenue where DPS says the driver self-corrected and there was no crash. It is not clear whether that driver was arrested.
The third incident was a crash that happened at about 2:45 a.m. on Loop 101 near 90th Street.
Officials say the 24-year-old female driver was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Loop 101 when she collided with a tanker-truck carrying liquid nitrogen.
The woman was transported to Scottsdale Osborn hospital with minor injuries.
Her name has not yet been released.
Impairment is believed to be a factor in this crash.
NOW: All lanes cleared. Traffic being diverted at Via de Ventura. #phxtraffic https://t.co/Qxgqu4wy6G— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 20, 2019
(6) comments
Does anyone know of another place in the US that has such an issue with wrong-way drivers on their freeways? The prevalence of this is a new phenomenon in the valley. In the past five years I've heard about more cases than in my many previous years here. At one time crop circles were a curiosity, now it's this. But this mystery is a deadly tragic one.
Since when is "three" associated with "both?"
Ok, on June 10th 0f 2017, David Leibowitz, Tribune Columnist, wrote an article saying that wrong way drivers in the valley are not an epidemic. Obviously, this guy is ignorant as can be. I wonder if he has ANY idea of what going on in his own city?
David Leibowitz is know for his excellent reporting of Fake news and Liberal agendas !!
Maybe David Leibowitz is a drunk who approves of all this illegal driving. He is very much a socialist who condemns any law enforcement activity. I cannot see someone even accidentally getting on the wrong ramp when sober. A two way street with a divider MAYBE, but the interstate ramps are far too well marked to make such a mistake.
He also has said that reporters shouldn't call out other stations' reporters when they're caught drinking and driving and almost hitting innocent bystanders. But okay.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.