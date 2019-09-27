BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious 3-vehicle crash on MC-85 has all lanes blocked in Buckeye early Friday morning.
Multiple fire department personnel and deputies responded to the crash on MC-85 near Rainbow Road around 6 a.m.
Arizona's Family news chopper showed firefighters working on extricating a patient from one of the vehicles.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said three people were transported to a hospital from the scene. One had serious injures and the other two were for precautionary reasons.
They did not say what may have caused the crash.
Authorities have the road shut down while first responders work the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
MCSO deputies working an accident. Avoid the area of MC 85 and Rainbow Road. pic.twitter.com/xEPtWwsmoG— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) September 27, 2019