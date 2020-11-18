PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A motorcyclist involved in a wreck has died and the woman behind the wheel of the car that hit him could be facing a DUI charge.
According to the Phoenix Police Department, the 58-year-old Timothy Jensen was on his motorcycle turning left from northbound 19th Avenue to McDowell Road at about 6 a.m. Wednesday morning when a Toyota Prius ran a red light and hit the bike.
Drone video from the scene showed the demolished motorcycle and the Prius with front-end damage on the driver's side.
The woman who was driving the Prius that hit him was not hurt. At this point, investigators say “impairment appears to be a factor in the collision.”
No other details were immediately available.
The intersection of the 19th Avenue and McDowell Road was closed while detectives conducted the on-scene portion of their investigation.