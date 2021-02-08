PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed all but one lane on the I-17 southbound at the I-10 off-ramps.
Arizona Department of Transportation says one lane on the I-17 has remained open.
Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kameron Lee says there is at least one injury and five cars requiring removal by a tow truck.
ADOT says there is no estimated time for reopening the lanes and recommends drivers heading in the area to find an alternative route.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
