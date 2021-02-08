PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A crash involving multiple vehicles closed all but one lane on the I-17 southbound at the I-10 off-ramps Monday morning around 6 a.m.
The area cleared up just after 7 a.m., about an hour later. ADOT tweeted that all lanes reopened on the I-17 southbound at McDowell but traffic remains backed up.
Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kameron Lee said there was at least one injury and five cars had to be towed from the crash.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.