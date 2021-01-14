TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly crash involving law enforcement on Loop 101 in Tempe.
According to DPS, an Arizona State University police officer was killed in the crash.
Video from a freeway camera in the area shows the University Drive off-ramp closed on the northbound Loop 101.
Details surrounding the crash are unknown at this time. The name of the officer has not been released.
Arizona's Family has reached out to Arizona State University for more information on this crash.