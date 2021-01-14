TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly crash involving law enforcement on Loop 101 in Tempe.
According to DPS, an Arizona State University police officer was killed in the crash.
He has been identified by ASU police as Officer Joseph Montgomery, a 13-year veteran of the department.
Video from a freeway camera in the area shows the University Drive off-ramp closed on the northbound Loop 101.
Details surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.
Officer Montgomery is survived by his wife and four children.
Arizona's Family has reached out to Arizona State University for more information on this crash.
It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Officer Joseph Montgomery, following a motorcycle accident this morning.He is a 13 year veteran of this department, and is survived by his wife and two kids. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/ipqkZbi4Pr— Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) January 14, 2021