PHOENIX (AP) -- State officials say Arizona has won a $90 million federal highway grant to help expand and improve Interstate 17 north of Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the grant awarded by the Federal Highway Administration will be used as part of an estimated $320 million project to add lanes along 23 miles of I-17.
Construction is to begin by 2021 and be completed in 2023.
The improvements to I-17 between Anthem Way and Sunset Point are among Arizona’s transportation priorities. The area regularly experiences heavy congestion because of crashes, disabled vehicles and increased traffic on the weekends.
The interstate is the main highway connecting Phoenix with Flagstaff and the rest of northern Arizona.
Thanks for the news [smile] https://swertreshearingpcso.blogspot.com/ [thumbup]
This should of been done 30 years ago.
How stupid can ADOT planners be. We do not need more lanes to get plugged up on the same road, we need two more interstates, one replacing US 93 all the way between Phoenix and I40 and another from northeast Phoenix to Holbrook. That would replace at least 80% (maybe more) of the traffic on I17. Has no one at ADOT not seen that 90% of the traffic between Phoenix and Flagstaff does not stop at flagstaff? It all turns east or west on I40 and does not even slow down at Flagstaff. The big problem on I17 is the heavy trucks that simply cannot handle the steep grades without endangering autos and they are the ones who would avoid I17 if they could.
