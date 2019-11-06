TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An ambulance with a patient on board was involved in a crash on the Loop 202 early Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported on eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain just after McClintock Drive.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, an ambulance hit a truck painting lines on the roadway.
DPS said a patient was on board the ambulance, but only minor injuries were reported. It's unclear what the patient was originally being transported for.
The crash was originally blocking multiple lanes, but it was quickly moved off-left and only was blocking the HOV lane.
Authorities did not release any further details.